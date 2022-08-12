This weekend Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas will play one of the most interesting duels on matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. This edition of the Clásico Tapatío does not find the teams in their best versions, however, it is a traditional duel full of history that is always disputed with passion.
According to information from journalist David Medrano, a contributor to Diario Récord, the Sacred Flock and the Foxes have already fought the first battle of this classic. According to the communicator in his column, the directives of both squads had a dispute at the desks to decide which uniforms they will wear on the day of the confrontation.
Chivas de Guadalajara, says Medrano, asked Atlas not to use his red and black uniform, since it could be confused with his home kit. El Rebaño argued that his current uniform has red on the back and that this could cause confusion among the spectators of the match.
The red and black claimed that there was no room for confusion. Finally, Chivas de Guadalajara won the first battle of the Clásico Tapatío. Liga MX decided that Atlas will have to jump onto the field wearing his gray uniform, on a visit, so that there is no room for any kind of confusion.
The Clásico Tapatío will take place this Saturday, August 13 at the Akron Stadium at 9:05 p.m. Chivas de Guadalajara has four games without being able to beat the Foxes.
