Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club América could not face each other in the Clausura 2022 Liguilla, but they will face each other again in the United States in one of the last months of the year, so the countrymen who live in the neighboring country will have the lucky to witness another National Classic.
It was through the social networks of the rojiblanco and azulcrema team that the event in Atlanta was announced in the next national month, it will be the Bobby Dodd Stadium (home of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets) the venue for the match between the Sacred Flock and the Coapa team on September 25. This property has the capacity to receive 55 thousand spectators.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In the promotional video of the event, they appear on the side Jorge Sanchez and the attacker Alexis Vega. Both players dribble until they reach their respective goalkeepers to later score a goal.
Both institutions announced this meeting through their social networks, which already has tickets for sale for this event in Atlanta through a website that can be consulted in the clubs’ publications.
At the moment, in the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Eagles are in the semifinal stage facing the Tuzos de Pachuca in search of advancing to the grand final, while the team from Guadalajara was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of their neighbor and staunch rival, Atlas.
#Chivas #America #prepare #friendly #match #United #States
Leave a Reply