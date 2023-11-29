Chivas analyzes the departure of a historic player after more than 10 years in the club

The board of directors of the Guadalajara Sports Club headed the sports issue by Fernando Hierro They are planning what is coming for the Clausura 2024 tournament as they finish their participation in the Apertura 2023 and from now on there could be a complicated decision for the formation of the next squad.
After more than 13 years at the institution, the red-and-white youth player Jesus ‘Chapito’ Sanchez He could be left out permanently to implement a generational change on the team’s right side. At 34 years old, the multifunctional defender will end his contract on December 31 of this year and would not be renewed to remain.
This with information from the reporter ESPN, Jesus Bernalwho revealed on his YouTube channel that Fernando Hierro I could thank you at the end of this contest, once your activity under the orders of Veljko Paunovic has been minimal.
According to the journalist, Sanchez would not enter the team’s plans for next year given that it is almost not required, after the arrival of Alan Mozo to the team.
“Jesús Sánchez has been a footballer who has spent his entire career in Guadalajara, he debuted in 2010 and his best moment was in the Matías Almeyda era, in which he had a great level, but this Chapito debacle has come ( …) Since Alan Mozo had this role, Chapo has not had much opportunity. He has to play if Alan has a physical issue or if the rotation comes.”
– Jesus Bernal.
With more than 300 games in the first team, the ‘Chapo‘ has won the 2015 Apertura MX Cup, the 2015-16 Season MX Super Cup, the historic double of the 2017 Clausura and the 2018 Concacaf Champions League.