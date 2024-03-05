Guadalajara Jalisco.- David Faitelson, TUDN commentatorrecognizes that the Club America Eagles They arrive as favorites in this eliminatory of 8th round of the Concachampions against their staunch rival, Chivas de Guadalajara.

However, the controversial analyst asked fans not to think that this America will pass over the Sacred Flock after ruthlessly beating the Atlas FC in it Jalisco stadium.

David Faitelson He recalled that a Classic It is played in a different way and although Chivas He arrives as a victim and has to compete against him. America club.

«I see many impressed and even scared with the level of the America. I don't fuck with you. Chivas can and will compete fully. Each match is different and Classic It is played differently. He America He is a favorite, but that's all there is to it. “Let's not exaggerate,” he asked in social networks.

Chivas and América will have their first duel in Guadalajara

jam media

Chivas returned to the Tapatia Pearl after being mistreated in the Aztec stadium because of his defeat against the Blue Cross Machine (3-0) in the Mexican League Saturday.

On the other hand, America club remains in Guadalajara when traveling to meet the commitment against Atlas FC (5-1), who was hit hard in the Causeway Independence facing the National Classic.

Post by David Faitelson in 'X'

Twitter David Faitelson

The Going of the National Classic Chivas-America It will be played this Wednesday, March 6th from akron stadiumheadquarters of Sacred Flock. The ball will be put into play at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 20:00 hours (Culiacan time).

