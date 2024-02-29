The plan at Club Deportivo Guadalajara is that the squad Fernando Gago is increasingly better and more competitive, for that reason, for the next semester, a further purification of elements that no longer fit into its project is expected and to begin with, a player is already known who will not continue once this Clausura Tournament is concluded. 2024.
It's about the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenezhe 'Wacho'He became the team's starting goalkeeper just last tournament and currently serves as the third goalkeeper, so there are no plans for the board to renew him, so he will have a new destination.
The theme with Miguel Jimenez according to the reporter Claro Sports, José María Garridois that his contract with the Sacred Flock will end this summer, so there are no intentions of the club to renew it, since it currently has two goalkeepers preferred by the coaching staff: Raul Rangel and Oscar Whalley.
It is worth mentioning that throughout his stay as starting goalkeeper, the 'Wacho'He was harshly criticized in several periods for his errors between the three sticks and although later they were a bit forgotten for good performances and saves, there was no continuous consistency, so he ended up losing confidence and was replaced.
Likewise, with Veljko Paunovic He enjoyed complete confidence and although he gave him opportunities as a starter, he also gave 'felling', Jimenez He was the one who had the most activity during the Serbian coach's time.
