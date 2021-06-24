José Juan Macías will fulfill his dream of going to football in Europe and everything was fulfilled thanks to a great negotiation on the part of Chivas, since Macías’ contract ends in summer 2022Therefore, in December, the Flock forward could negotiate for free with any team to leave for Europe, something that, of course, did not suit Chivas.
So it was that Chivas negotiated a high-priced loan and will keep a percentage of the Mexican forward’s letter, but when the contract with Getafe ends and if it is not acquired by the Spanish team, Macías will not return to Chivas and will be a free agent to continue in the football of Europe, that is, Chivas already received a large amount of money and if they do not buy the striker, in the same way, in the herd they already have the money insured.
Now the task for Chivas is to find a replacement for José Juan Macías, however, according to the newspaper Record, on Chivas do not have planned to go for one more striker as reinforcement, but it will be a footballer who is within the team who is the replacement for Macías.
The forward who will stay in the place of José Juan Macías will be Oribe Peralta, who seems this time will receive the minutes he has wanted since he arrived at the Flock and despite his age and little effectiveness that he has had, the forward would be the starter in the Victor Manuel Vucetich scheme.
