The Chivas de Guadalajara They are waiting for the future to be defined. Jesus Chiquete Orozcowho was on the verge of leaving the Belgian league, but now aims to Blue Cross as a substitute for Carlos Salcedo.
This would leave a very important gap in the defense that confirms along with Gilberto Sepulvedabut that would leave in the coffers of the Sacred Flockabout 11 million dollarsthe figure for which his termination clause is signed, so one of the big questions is where such a large amount of money will be invested.
So far, the leadership of Chivas It is clear what the ideal replacements are for Chiquete Orozcobecause the objective is not to squander the 11 million that his transfer could leave, but to use them in the positions that he needs most. Fernando Gagowho will be crucial in this decision.
It’s probably not the best news that fans will receive. Chivasbut in case it comes out Chiquete Orozcoit is very likely that his replacement in the starting lineup is one of the options he has Fernando Gago currently.
In the first instance, the departure of Antonio Briseno and Luis Olivas would have a new opportunity in Guadalajara, after his loan in Mazatlán. The two of them, together Raul Martinezas soon as he recovers from his injury, they would play for the starting position in the defense, along with Tiba Sepulveda.
The objective is to invest this amount in an attacking footballer who can make a difference; however, a good market opportunity is not ruled out for Chivas can reinforce the defense, especially if no one convinces Gago.
The objective of Chivas the thing is Chiquete Orozco remain at the club, unless a good offer arrives from Europe, which should reach 6 million dollars; however, so far there is no formal offer, other than that of the Anderlechtfrom Belgium, which fell short financially.
About Blue Crossthe offer has not been presented formally, since the objective is to lower the requirement of 11 million dollarssomething that will not happen and for which his departure from Chivas still seems far away.
