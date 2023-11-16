Chivas de Guadalajara’s season has not yet come to an end, but its board is already looking for reinforcements for the next semester. The rojiblanco team has had very pronounced ups and downs in the Apertura 2023, but one of the most constantly fragile areas has been the defense.
With this in mind, the board headed by Fernando Hierro would be looking for a defender for the Clausura 2024 tournament. According to a report from Passion Herdthe Sacred Flock would have a player who currently plays for León on their radar.
This is Paul Bellón, a 26-year-old defender, who can play as a center back and left back. The footballer played just 585 minutes, spread over seven games, with La Fiera in the regular phase of the tournament; On this journey he scored a goal.
The defender who emerged from the basic forces of Leones Negros is not an undisputed starter with the Esmeraldas and could change scene in search of more minutes.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Bellón has an approximate value of 1.3 million dollars, a figure that would be within the economic possibilities of Chivas de Guadalajara.
During Fernando Hierro’s management as sports director of Chivas, the team has opted to hire players with few spotlights, but with potential, and at a reasonable price.
If he reaches the Flock, Bellón would compete for a position with Jesús Orozco Chiquete, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Raúl Martínez and Antonio Briseño. Hiram Mier is expected to leave the team in the winter market.
