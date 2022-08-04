With four weeks to go before the summer transfer market ends, Club Deportivo Guadalajara would find itself analyzing signing one more element to reinforce the team of Richard Chain in this Apertura 2022 tournament, it would be Efrain Alvarez of Los Angeles Galaxy.
According to information from Julio Ibanez during the transmission of the match of the Leagues Cup Showcase in TUDN between the Sacred Flock and the Los Angeles team, the Aztec team considers the signing of the multifunctional offensive midfielder.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
With everything and that day 7 of the Mexican First Division championship is about to be played, the team from Guadalajara would seek to get the footballer to join this same tournament to have more alternatives in the squad on the final stretch.
This season with the California team, the 20-year-old footballer has played 19 games in Major League Soccer, registering two goals and three assists.
In total, since his debut with the first team, the US club youth player has registered 76 games, 38 of them as a starter, scoring five goals and giving 11 assists.
Meanwhile, according to information from the portal Transfermarkt, Efrain Alvarez is priced at €6 million and has a contract with LA Galaxy until the end of 2023, in addition, you have the option to renew for one more season if you wish.
#Chivas #signing #sight #Opening
Leave a Reply