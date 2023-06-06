Club Deportivo Guadalajara is working more than ever to form a much more competitive squad for the Apertura 2023 tournament and thus be able to aspire to the championship, after they were so close in the past Clausura 2023.
For this reason, they want to finalize the signing in one of the positions that they need to reinforce the most, and that is that a quality center forward is extremely necessary for the rojiblanco team, since Veljko Paunovic he doesn’t have much confidence Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Rios.
At this time, the greatest desire of both the fans and the board is to achieve the repatriation of Alan Pulido who plays in the Sporting Kansas City of the MLS.
Since his departure from Verde Valle, the former goalscorer for the rojiblanco team has been part ofl Sporting KC and his contract is about to end in December of this year, for this reason, the North American team would have planned to sell the Mexican to prevent him from leaving for free in January of next year, for which they could obtain financial compensation.
In such a way that, they would be asking two million dollars, a figure that Chivas tried to lower with the argument that they can sign him for free in December. However, given the urgency of a striker and the chance that more teams join the interest, the Flock would have made an important decision.
On the other hand, in the program Spicy Soccerof ESPNdiscussed the current situation of the Herd and commented that the president of Chivas, Amaury Vergarawould have already given the green light to Fernando Hierro for you to hire Alan Pulido. So it will be a matter of time to know if the signing can be finalized.
