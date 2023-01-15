Barely two days of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 tournament have passed and the outlook for Chivas de Guadalajara is not very favourable. The team led by Veljko Paunovic started the season with a hard-fought victory against Monterrey and a disappointing draw against Atlético de San Luis. As if that were not enough, the Sacred Flock suffered the loss of Alexis Vega, one of his greatest figures, due to injury in this match.
The forward of Chivas and the Mexican National Team left the field of play, in tears and withdrawn on a stretcher, at minute 54 of the commitment against San Luis. Through their social networks, the rojiblanco team indicated that it will be until this Monday, January 16, after carrying out tests and studies, that they will communicate about the severity of Vega’s injury and also the expected time for his recovery.
According to information from journalist David Medrano, within Chivas de Guadalajara there is optimism regarding Vega’s injury and it is expected that it will not be as serious as initially expected. However, in case it is indeed a cruciate ligament discomfort, the Sacred Flock is already prepared for what follows.
Paunovic could bet on giving more minutes to Carlos Cisneros, who was one of the most recurring elements during the preseason. Likewise, another player who could enter the squad to replace Vega in the starting lineup is Roberto Alvarado. ‘El Piojo’ is not unaware of his position as a left winger and, although his conditions are very different from those of ‘Gru’, it could be Paunovic’s bet in the following matches.
Next Saturday, January 21, Chivas will receive Toluca at the Akron Stadium in a match corresponding to day 2 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX.
