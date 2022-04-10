Last night at the Nemesio Diez on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2022 tournament between Club Deportivo Toluca and Club Deportivo Guadalajara, an outbreak of anger arose between the Atletico teammates, Cesar Huerta Y Antonio Brisenoat the end of the match.
Apparently the discussion and friction was caused by the frustration of the soccer players, once they got the win at the last minute, because leonardo fernandez of the Red Devils got the tie 1-1 at the end.
As you can imagine, the images of the argument and the shoving were recorded in the transmission of TUDNJust as the final whistle was blown.
One more time Antonio Briseno was involved in a reprehensible episode with the Sacred Flock, as has been seen on previous occasions, the defender is a passionate and temperamental footballer, so his teammates usually respond to his statements inside the locker room, the bad thing is that on this occasion He made it public again.
This type of situation must happen hundreds of times inside the locker room and everything remains in that, however, this time being public, it gives everyone an opportunity to talk about this issue and a visibly broken locker room of the team due to anger and frustration that players can go through losing points that way.
And it is what clearly causes annoyance and disgust to the rojiblanca directive, that points are made towards what happens internally.
It is very likely that after this episode, the players involved will receive a punishment, sanction or at least a wake-up call from the institution, because this cannot be happening every time something similar happens on the pitch.
On the other hand, the sporting situation that the Guadalajara team is experiencing is also unfortunate and that is that after 13 days (a pending match), they are not even in the playoffs, placing themselves in the fourteenth position.
Even already being surpassed by their staunch rival, América, who had had a disastrous start to the tournament and who have already considerably improved their position in the table and with aspirations of getting into the playoffs.
Undoubtedly, the situation of this team that has been a team with no real aspirations to be champion for three years is unfortunate and embarrassing, and the results with Marcelo Michel Leano they remain the same without relevance and that give pride to the fans, that with the rest of the coaches who have arrived after the departure of Matias Almeyda.
