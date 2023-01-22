This Saturday in the akron stadiumChivas received the somersault 1-2 by Toluca, on Matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League.
El Rebaño gave a brilliant first half, achieving the goal through an own goal from the Chilean Valber Huertabut in the complement his level dropped considerably, so the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez Y Marcel Ruiz They took the opportunity to achieve the comeback.
The mistake of the Serbian technician Veljko Paunovic was to make three sudden changes in the second part, which destabilized the team to be overcome by the scarlets of Ignacio Ambriz.
Here is the rating for each rojiblanco player in the first loss of the semester:
Miguel Jimenez (8): In the first half he was just another spectator because Toluca did not reach the bow. In the plugin he took a big header from Fernando Navarro and avoided the double of cocoliso when brushing with the glove a shot that ended up in the post. Little to do in the two goals, since they finished him off inside the area without any mark.
Gilberto Sepulveda (7): A first half without many problems bursting and diverting. For the second part he started the same, however, he missed the mark of Navarrese in the header that saved the wacho. In the goalkeeper’s second intervention, cocoliso beat him back. In the end, he covered a shot that was going towards the goal with a sweep and managed a shot that went wide.
Jesus Chiquete (4): Bad night for the defender. Like everyone, he lived a good 45 minutes, but then night fell. He missed the mark on the goal of cocolisoApart from the post play, he was not in his post. Similarly, while Marcel missed the mark. He was about to be the hero on the last play, but his header went wide.
Alejandro Mayorga (6): At first he supported up front, he joined the attack trying individual plays or giving up the ball. For the complement he stopped repeating what he had done, because he was more concerned with defending. He also missed the mark of Marcel that caused the comeback.
Alan Mozo (5): He lacked being a participant in front in the first half, something he did do in the second when the team was already down on the scoreboard, sending a large number of crosses. He had a long distance shot that the Brazilian Tiago Volpi He cut him off and sent another cross that he connected with a header The Tepa. Unfortunately he failed in some marks, since he let the Brazilian center Camilo Sanvezzo in the second goal.
Ruben Gonzalez (6): He was key to the team’s goal, since after losing the ball, he went down past midfield to steal possession from the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez and start the play. He was inaccurate in the passes, due to which there was a play that culminated in a dangerous shot from the Chilean Jean Meneses. He was constantly putting pressure, but he went to 66 ‘.
Fernando Beltran (6): Although he was the author of the goal, it was lost as the game progressed. In the first minute he put a pass to way to ronaldo, who could not lower the ball well in front of the goalkeeper. He filtered a smart ball for a danger play and in the overflow he managed to Vegetable garden diverted his cross for the goal. Subsequently, he totally disappeared. He did nothing in the second half and was taken out at 81′.
Victor Guzman (8): Without a doubt, a good performance for his debut with the team and his first start. He was in charge of ordering the midfield, giving out, appearing both on the left and on the right. He recovered balls and put passes into mode, in addition to assisting Alvarado in the play that ended in a goal. He left 61 ‘and with his departure a totally different team was seen.
Carlos Cisneros (5): He appeared constantly on the left in the first half, with the goalkeeper deflecting a cross, as well as assisting ronaldo in a headbutt He supported defensively, but rudely missed what was 2-0 by contacting a cross that went wide to the left. He was removed at 61′.
Roberto Alvarado (7): To be recently recovered, he had a lot of movement. He continually sought to enter the area and look for it one-on-one, assisting Nene in the rojiblanco goal. He caused the Chilean Claudio Baeza was reprimanded at 36′. He put a precise center to the Charal for 2-0, which failed with one minute left to finish the first period. Later on he surprised with a shot that crashed into the crossbar, but as time progressed he grew desperate, running out of ideas.
Ronaldo Cisneros (5): From the first minute he missed a clear one by not receiving a long pass well that left him alone in front of Volpi. He had another shot that went into Volpi’s hands. He fought alone against the two defenders to enable his companions, but in the end he drowned. He went to 61 ‘.
Pavel Perez (5): He entered at 61 ‘. He only tried once to overflow, but was stopped. He made centers and shots that were covered.
Daniel Rios (4): He entered at 61′ to experience a bitter debut. He could never hold the ball or receive it.
Alan Torres (4): He relieved 61 ‘. He lost balls, had a shot that went over the top. He never felt comfortable.
Sebastian Perez Bouquet (4): I step on the field at 66′. He couldn’t do anything as usual.
Jesus Gonzalez (5): He saw action at 81 ‘. He had a header that went wide to the left at 87’. Nothing more.
