El Rebaño gave a brilliant first half, achieving the goal through an own goal from the Chilean Valber Huertabut in the complement his level dropped considerably, so the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez Y Marcel Ruiz They took the opportunity to achieve the comeback.

The mistake of the Serbian technician Veljko Paunovic was to make three sudden changes in the second part, which destabilized the team to be overcome by the scarlets of Ignacio Ambriz.

Here is the rating for each rojiblanco player in the first loss of the semester:

🇲🇽|The worst game that I remember for Jesús Orozco Chiquete (20), this and the one against Cruz Azul from the last tournament have been quite weak.

Today he loses the reference in both goals, make practically the same mistake, someone with his physique cannot allow those mistakes.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/hEcS6A99hR — Field Vision (@VisionDeCampo_) January 22, 2023

31′ GOOOOOOOOOOOL GOOOOOOOL GOOOOOL DE CHIVAS 🐐🔥 FERNANDO BELTRÁN CENTER AND 🤯🤯 SELF-GOAL? 😵‍💫😵‍💫 🐐 1-0 😈 pic.twitter.com/sPMiA4J68b — WE ARE 12 (@12_we are) January 22, 2023