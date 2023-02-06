The team of the Chivas could not with the visit of Querétaro in the Akron. The rojiblancos were the broad favorites to take the three points, however, the people from Querétaro stood up and came close to surprising. In the end, the score was 1-1, with a last-minute goal from Alejandro Mayorga.
Here we present you how the footballers led by coach Veljko Paunovic performed.
Miguel Jimenez (2): Due to the few opportunities for Querétaro, he was rarely required under the three sticks. However, at 78 ‘he made a blunder, after a shot, his hands folded and the ball fell in and out of the goal, in a controversial play where the whistler scored for Querétaro.
Alan Mozo (5): He complied to dry. He did good coverage and control of the ball, although he did not end up making a difference.
Gilberto Sepulveda (6): In the set pieces he went to the front to cause danger. In an action, he was only inside the area to send his deflected header, missing one of the most important.
Hiram Mier (6): They cost him one-on-one against Jairo Torres. Despite his height and bulk, it was difficult for him to miss balls.
Cristian Calderon (8): Good in coverage in the defensive zone. When he went up front he made danger and opened up space to serve the ball. He was encouraged to hit him from medium distance although he had little luck.
Fernando Gonzalez (7): One of the most beaten in the entire game. He cost him the starts and every time he carried the ball he immediately suffered pressure from his rivals.
Fernando Beltran (8): Compared to other games, in this game the Mexican midfielder did not end with regret. As the minutes ticked by, he ended up disappearing. At times he became engrossed with the ball.
Victor Guzman (7): It was running at minute 11′ and he had one of the clearest shots, shooting powerfully at Alcalá’s goal, although the ball went wide.
Ronaldo Cisneros (3): Good at ball coverage. He did the imbalances correctly and the passes were precise. He was exchanged for Pérez Bouquet.
Roberto Alvarado (5): He made the cuts well and got rid of rivals, although he was well covered and felt uncomfortable. He came out of change and did not weigh.
Daniel Rios (4): Little and nothing shown in the field. The opportunities presented to him were minimal and he was replaced by Ronaldo Cisneros.
Ronaldo Cisneros (5): He entered at 53 ‘for Ríos. He did not weigh in this game as a revulsion. He continues to show that he needs to give the last stretch in Chivas.
Pavel Perez (9): He entered in the second half for Roberto Alvarado. From the first minutes he took the ball and began to circulate it. He opened spaces and moved to have a greater presence in the rival area. Repeatedly he shot from midrange. Of the salvageable of Chivas.
Sebastian Perez (4): He entered at 67′ for Cisneros. He had only slight sparks that did not go to major.
Jose Gonzalez (3): He entered at 83′ to try to score the equalizing goal, however, he could not make a difference on the field.
Alejandro Mayorga (9): He fulfilled the coach’s mission, which was to find how the equalizing goal would lead. He went to 92′ when he took advantage of a cross from the corner to get up and head in, making it 1-1.
