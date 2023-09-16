It is impossible not to think about everything that happened around Luis Rubiales while watching ‘Chivalry’, a series that talks about sexual harassment, #MeToo, cancellation and lack of consent. This British production that premiered in 2022 comes to Filmin at the most opportune time and, hopefully, will serve to focus the debate from another angle.

When the filming of a Hollywood movie seems to be going aimlessly due to the bad behavior of its director (French), the studio turns to an independent filmmaker (Iranian) to talk to him and get the sexual scenes back on track. However, the director dies in the middle of the conversation (just before he had made it clear what he thought: “You are a bunch of barbarians, this is the death of art!”) and she, Bobby, will end up taking charge of the project with Cameron, producer of the film and a man with a turbulent past.

This television within the cinema gives rise to juicy scenes and moments where a sexist industry is portrayed in which the actresses do complain, but who are never listened to. Discussions about the male gaze and how to film sex would expand the bibliography and contrast it with Laura Mulvey and other feminist theorists.

“This isn’t sexy, there’s just a camera and a man fucking a woman,” says Bobby, reviewing the original montage. When you might think that the series and the character would support the most sanctimonious theses, she continues: “Let’s make her get up, take off her panties, warm up her pussy.” She is not looking for puritanism, but for a more realistic and diverse sex.

How to get it? Well, if in ‘The Idol’ they locked the intimacy coordinator in the bathroom so that he would stop bothering her, here it is a woman who occupies that job and her mission is to convince the performer not to think too much about it and reproduce the movements .

The series then takes place in that interesting balance between laughing at others (and the patriarchy) but also looking in the mirror. It is appreciated that the roles are reversed and that giving lessons or taking blows is an interchangeable role. Bobby herself, in fact, will begin to accept some cracks in her principles.

Gradually, the theme of the film made (a delirious story about a woman from the French Resistance who falls in love with a Nazi) becomes that of the series: what happens when you fall in love with the wrong person? Or going further: what if feminism does not calm sexual tension but rather fuels it?

The professional relationship between Cameron and Bobby (who, in addition to being a director, is also a wife and mother) mutates until it gives way to a romantic comedy with ‘screwball’ overtones. The dynamic of learning from each other opens the way to a dialogue that is less and less arrogant, but always agile.

Towards the final stretch, it is true that the series wants to cover too many fronts for its duration (just six twenty-minute episodes), but although there are some script stumbles and little care is taken of the emotional transition of the characters, Steve Coogan’s interpretations and Sarah Solemani manage to solve the ballot more than enough.

The two of them are the creators of the original idea. In 2019 they coincided in ‘Greed’, Michael Winterbottom’s film, and #MeToo was a topic of debate: «Sarah and I had a fairly heated conversation there, not aggressive but intense. Winterbottom himself suggested that we write something together on the subject,” explains Coogan in statements collected by Filmin.

If ‘The Idol’ explored the toxic relationships of the music industry and ‘The Morning Show’ those of the television world, ‘Chivalry’ is responsible for demonstrating that comedy and #MeToo can be combined.