Torn Banner Studios does not stop and continues to show information about its next multiplayer medieval combat video game. This time, Chivalry II shows his Coxwell map in a new trailer, which provokes us and generates the best expectations to test the title. Let’s remember that the game will have an open beta on PC for all those who want to enter the world of Chivalry II, between April 23 and 26.

In this new trailer, we can see how well worked the scenarios are, the epic battles that we will be able to carry out and above all a lot of slaughter, focused on the peasants. With a revamped, faster and smoother combat system, Torn Banner Studios seeks to offer a wide range of creative options, which will allow players to perfect their style of play.

In case you don’t know what the game is about, Chivalry II is a multiplayer first-person slasher, inspired by epic medieval battles. You can immerse yourself in the action of cavalry charges, storms of flaming arrows, castle sieges and much more. The massive battle experience will be 64 players.

With all the antecedents we have, without a doubt that the title promises to be an excellent video game. Of course, we will have to wait to see how the open beta behaves and later the official launch, but thanks to the information and images shown, it looks very good.

Chivalry II will be officially released on June 8 of this year, for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC platforms through the Epic Games Store.