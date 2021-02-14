Among the medieval setting games that have a strong following, we find Torn Banner Studios’ game Chivalry. The arrival of Chivarly 2 has been made to wait longer than it should, and all because it suffered a significant delay that took its launch to the current 2021, although for that reason they will also introduce more content. But now is when Chivalry 2 sets its release date on Xbox consoles, among other platforms.
As the study has communicated, Chivalry 2 release date will be June 8, coming equally to Xbox, Playstation and PC consoles. It has been specified that the launch will also take place on Xbox Series X / S, so it could be expected that the game could have specific improvements for new generation consoles.
As you can see in this Chivarly 2 development video, the study has determined to take a new step in development, where not only Chivalry 2 specifies its launch date on Xbox consoles, there is also talk about the plans that they want to carry out in the rest. And among the most important issues, being a multiplayer game, is offering a preliminary beta phase. Right now, you can sign up for this beta on the web enabled.
This beta is scheduled for next March, and it will be a necessary step to verify that all development is going in the right direction. For now, it requires registration, or pre-order the game on the Epic Games Store. This same process could be carried out in the case consoles, and therefore Chivalry 2 specifies its launch date on Xbox consoles and could enable the reservation page, or pre-purchase, in the Microsoft Store in the near future.
Credits: Chivalry 2
The desire that there is of Chivalry 2 is enormous, it is one of those games that has enjoyed great prestige with its first installment on PC. While others have tried to take advantage of the pull and do something similar, such as For Honor, the Torn Banner Studios game has managed to maintain the community and even make it stronger than ever. We will wait for new information about the development of Chivalry 2, especially regarding the improvements that could be implemented in Xbox Series X / S.
