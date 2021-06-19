For a long time this game has been playing in our heads, due to the trailers and advances that were constantly shown through social networks and YouTube. We then began to get an idea of ​​what the game could be, particularly feeling a certain attraction in seeing and testing with my own hands (and command) how and what this title would provoke in me, if it was as faithful in terms of gameplay as it was. it showed in those attractive and frenzied advances. As well, here I bring you my impressions and the Analysis of Chivalry 2 on Xbox Series X.

With all these antecedents we are presented with Chivalry 2, a title that takes us back to medieval times, where bloody and careless battles were the top of those times to win and triumph for honor. This essence so characteristic and succulent for some players is the one that we will find to a greater and lesser extent in the title, where we must test our skills as a warrior to reach the top with our nation and conquer the territories justified by our King.

The essence of the battles is the union

First of all, it should be noted and clarified that the basis of this game is the multiplayer system, therefore, it does not have a section or story mode. Being a game with these characteristics, it was necessary and a deserved point to adopt cross-platform play, since in this way the fact of finding games becomes almost non-existent.

Being a game one hundred percent focused on online, I must say that in my days of testing and enjoyment I had no problems with this section, what’s more, I was impressed in a good enough way how little it takes to find a departure. The system allows us to choose between three game modes: Mixed mode for teams of up to 64 players, Mixed mode for teams of up to 40 players and a free-for-all where the game is frantic all the time. Although in this last mode it takes a little longer than usual to find a battle, we will not go beyond a minute of search before we are already preparing our weapons.

Another super important detail that I liked a lot about Chivalry 2 is that in mixed modes at the end of a game, immediately start looking for the next one, becoming a constant loop where the action and speed never stop. Together, I must say that there are no lag problems or slowdowns during the game, everything is very fluid and efficient resulting in battles worthy of medieval times.

Being a multiplayer title, the experience becomes much more attractive, pleasant and enjoyable if you play with friends or with a group speaking into the microphone, since the games communicating and devising strategies through the battlefield become a thousand times more fun. If to this we add the aspect of how well the scenarios are worked, without a doubt we will make our team reach victory.

The details of the war

As for the gameplay, I must comment on several sections that I thought were perhaps the weakest in the title and that need improvement over time. First of all, in Chivalry 2 we can customize our character as we want, from the face, hair, eyes and skin color to weapons, armor and helmets. Although it is a touch of personalization that is appreciated, it is not enough and it falls short of the options that perhaps other titles offer today. It would have been more interesting and with an extra added depth if the options had been more extensive, to make our character notice on the battlefield.

Focusing on the classes of fighter that we can choose, there are four different ones based on our taste and affinity with that style of play. We have Archer, Knight, Foot Soldier, and Vanguard. Each one of them have their own characteristic weapons and combat style, which produce a constant balance and equilibrium in the battles. Of course, if many players choose the same class, the battle will be unbalanced leading to defeat. Although the classes may seem few, they are sufficient considering the number of weapons that exist and the subclasses that we can choose, increasing the possibilities and offering an extra.

The game modes as I have already mentioned, are super deep and consist of different objectives and phases to complete them. For example, we will have to attack the castle (all in first or third person), going through a series of phases previously such as the towns, the castle gates, the main square and finally defeating the king. Likewise, but inversely, we will have to defend everything that happened. It becomes very entertaining, deep and frantic having to do all these stages prior to the main one, since they give a greater duration and dynamism to the same game.

However, this whole adventure has its weakest side, I believe in the mechanics of the characters. When we are controlling our fighter, the mechanics and movements of the same when beating our sword for example are slow, delayed and unnatural, which triggers a feeling of confusion and little habit. It becomes a bit tedious to start and fight in the first hours of the game (many will end up getting bored), but by spending a couple of hours you end up getting used to it. As a result of this and his multiple combos and fighting techniques, your learning curve is steep, which will be perfect for the most hardcore players in the genre, but not for the most novice.

Chivalry 2 will receive Ray Tracing support and will have several graphics options on Xbox Series X

Chivalry 2 has a progression system in the purest RPG style, where as we play and win battles we will gain experience to level up, which will result in earning gold to unlock better weapons and clothing. This section is a point for and against, a double-edged sword, let me explain. The addition of this progression system is well implemented as it adds more depth and addiction to the game. However, with so few customization options and no competitive or ranked mode, it is frustrating to have to spend gold so quickly on things that we can only take advantage of by playing with friends or in “friendly” games, shortening the useful life of the game.

War has never been seen and heard better

As for the technical section, I must say that the game is exquisite, well worked, with excellent construction of scenarios, maps, sound and with worthy details that transport us to that time.

Stands out for running about clear and sharp 4K at 60fps, which perfectly help to show us and play with all possible fluidity the immense battles that are presented to us. In addition, the fact that everything looks so good shines and highlights all the blood that is spread with the killings in the fields, which gives it an extra touch of realism.

The scenarios, although they are not so wide and diverse, if you have a excellent construction work and details, In which we can even hide as Archers to make the ideal attack or defense strategy, frankly a luxury. Of course nothing is perfect, there are some graphic bugs such as popping or sudden failures in some settings and character mechanics, but it is all so minimal that it does not affect the experience at all.

The sound on the other hand, enjoys some well worked details, from the classic and funny war cries that we can make at all times, to the sounds of clashing swords, steps, wind, bodies, etc. Everything is so immersive that it catches us just by playing the first game. The soundtrack accompanies in a good way the battles, the previous and final battles, so that we can raise our effort and enthusiasm for the next war. An excellent success and work in this section.

Chivalry 2 Analysis – Conclusions

There are few games that can motivate you to play every day to the point of becoming addicted, since the formulas used are less and less original and have a repetitive system that ends up boring. Although Chivalry 2 does not exactly aim to be the game that will invade your life one hundred percent, it does manages to captivate you from the first game with its system of fights and progression, attracting you little by little as you become more familiar with the controls, techniques, and the (steep) learning curve. After a couple of hours of play, you will know how to do almost everything, managing to enjoy the games and laughing out loud when you kill and gut an enemy (as cruel as this sounds).

As I have said earlier in this review, the game is designed to be much more enjoyable with friends, devising strategies, pulling pranks, cornering the enemy, etc. Its lack of competitiveness, rewards for progression and customization stop it from being a game only to be played at times, with friends, when you are bored or just want to distract yourself for a while. It is an excellent title, entertaining, addictive in the first hours and very enjoyable socially, but its shortcomings prevent it from becoming something much better.