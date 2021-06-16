Chivalry 2. protagonist of the review today, is the sequel to the much appreciated Chivalry: Medieval Warfare released in October 2012 for PC, with ports on both PS3 and Xbox 360 as well as PS4 and Xbox One, finally proving capable of redefining an entire genre. This second chapter raises the qualitative bar of its predecessor, even arriving only on current consoles and PCs with an excellent use of the Dualsense regarding the version PlayStation 5. Tripwire Interactive will it have succeeded in its objective? Let’s find out.

Chivalry 2 takes us back to medieval pvp

The strong point absolute of Chivalry 2 and the gameplay, based on classic white weapon fights but made, in this case, much more profound and engaging. The attack and defense actions are all distributed on the controller’s back buttons. Using the pad of PlayStation 5, platform for which Chivalry 2 was given to us for this review, it is par with L1 and yes attacks with L2, R1 and R2. Each of the last three keys allows you to perform a different attack, which varies slightly depending on the weapon used. The use of different weapons will also change the range and effectiveness of the attacks, such as the thrust which is stronger with a sword than with a spiked club. Furthermore, by moving the camera at the right time, they can be carried out more advanced actions. Pulling a side swipe with a long two-handed ax and rotating the camera on yourself, for example, will allow you to hit more enemies in case we need to be surrounded. Or you can to take the time of the opponents keeping your guard up with the parry and, recognizing the type of incoming blow, delivering it in turn both to do damage and to prevent the opponent’s attack from striking.

On paper, maybe not too many inputs, but even just combining a couple (such as attack and camera rotation) can lead to sensitive variations of the attacks and, ad high levels, choosing the right action with the best variation at the right time will make all the difference. The classic game easy to learn, so that it immediately catches the player, but difficult to master, to get him to keep playing until you get really strong. Special actions can also be performed, such as throwing equipped items or healing wounds with some healing bandages. Weapons, items and characteristics of your character are different for each of the game classes which are four in total, each with three variations, and all separately levelable based on our performance as we use them. Leveling up the classes is essential to unlock new weapons, as well as to have different armor as a secondary and almost only aesthetic bonus.

The actions of pure gameplay however, they are not over here. Within the game maps, which often vary depending on the mode, we can find various types of objects and weapons, almost all of which can be used by players. Anvils, stones, skulls, spiked clubs, broadswords and so on and so forth. It will therefore not be difficult to find people who, for pure entertainment, will not mind throw left and right anvils in the face of opponents, or to fly spiked clubs around or even to throw a damaged shield at someone’s head and now unusable for parrying. So let’s say that the serious atmosphere of the medieval warfare it disappears very soon, leaving room for a much more satisfying one component of ignorance and pure madness. The first thing we did, for example, having read it in the reports of the first closed beta and we can now confirm it, was to collect the head of a dead enemy from which it had been cut (thanks to a level of detail and remarkable rawness in mutilation) and use it as a throwing weapon.

However, our favorite scene will remain another. In one of the maps from deathmatch there are rotating wooden beams, with a flat part to hit at one end and a sandbag attached to the other end, so if you hit the flat part hard the beam starts spinning fast and the sandbag goes massive damage if it hits someone in the head. We, seeing an enemy literally with the back of his head in front of the bag, we threw the weapon on the flat side and we spread him with the bag, killing him instantly (he was probably already very damaged). Those laughs would be it alone was worth the price of the ticket.

The methods and technical sector of Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 is a game entirely based on multiplayer and as such it has no modes such as single player campaigns or the like, other than an offline combat mode against bots and the training mode to review the basics of the game. Strongly recommended the latter at the first start, mostly if you have never played the first chapter of Chivalry. It is not a game that can be played online without knowing the basic mechanics perfectly or without having tried them at least a little. The major multiplayer modes I’m almost all in teams, both a 64 and 40 total players, and vary between classic deathmatches to conquest of a stronghold.

There are also small variants of conquest, such as releasing hostage inhabitants and escorting someone from point A to point B. In the end it is always more or less the same thing, namely having to start from a point and get to the other through various intermediate steps. Deathmatches, on the other hand, are present as the only mode in free for all, therefore everyone against everyone without teams. This is the most chaotic mode, where the concept of “flying blows” means literally considering that you can physically throw weapons around, and throwing weapons in piles of people blindly is really very rewarding at times.

In addition to the actual game modes there are also those of character management and their own classes, where we can customize weapons, armor and gadgets of the latter on what level have we made them reach. To unlock these contents, however, it will not be enough to level, it will also be necessary to have enough coins that are obtained at the end of each match, also based on having won or lost. Very old-fashioned progression then, but which leads the passionate player to spend an enviable amount of hours on Chivalry 2 to unlock all the unlockable and show it off on the battlefield.

As for the technical sector, Chivalry 2 is graphically solid and aesthetically very nice to see, also thanks to some particularly accurate textures that amplify the sense of immersion. The faces aren’t the best, but considering they are almost always covered by helmets, that’s fine. Even the sound sector, accomplices the battle cries and the screams of teasing that can be activated with gods quick commands, does its part to make us feel in a true medieval battlefield. In short, on a technical level it is almost a game impeccable, maybe not perfect but considering the not very high budget, a remarkable job has been done, making good use of it the Unreal Engine and its strengths.

A lot of quality but also a lot of smudges

So far we have talked about Chivalry 2 in this review like a capable game to entertain very well, simple but profound as well as able to capture those who play it. However, it is not all roses and flowers and unfortunately there are gods downsides. The first is in the balancing of some weapons, which is really unhappy in some cases. Primarily the bow, probably the most useless weapon in the game in its basic version. It is not stimulating, it is not at all simple to use in precise way and above all it does practically no damage, that is the total opposite of how it should be.

In short words there is no point in using it, in the same way as weapons like the battle ax two-handed that if a tier list existed it would be barely a step above the arch, representing the worst of the worst. Mind you, it is perfectly right that there are goals in a discourse weapons maybe a little less strong of others, but it doesn’t make much sense that some are literally as useful as pouring del tabasco on an open wound. This deficiency almost necessarily leads to always using the same weapons, making the games very monotonous in the long run, which does not help at all if you think that the modes are structurally similar very much except for the deathmatch.

Finally there are various bugs that undermine the gaming experience. During our tests we have identified as the main class that of Footman, which also comes with a medikit from throw on the ground for companions who need it. Many times the medikit is sunk into the ground, penetrating within it, effectively disappearing into thin air and making it unusable. In other cases, once we have used the gadget of our class, we have not been able to return to the main weapon or in still others we are spawned in the wrong places, landing on spikes and taking a lot of damage. The respawn also has a bug in the seconds it waits before being able to return to the battlefield, as the countdown occasionally starts over after hitting zero. Bug that becomes a fixed presence if, once zero is reached, you are still in the class selection menu (when of logic it either splits after the selection or it splits immediately and the selection becomes valid at the next respawn).

Definitely, Chivalry 2 it is a very good game, in some respects excellent, net of some technical flaws at times debilitating which, however, does not undermine the outcome of the review too much. In general, a promoted title, a symptom of how the success had from Tripwire Interactive with the first chapter it was no accident. And if the technical inaccuracies are resolved with patches in the coming months, Chivalry 2 will become an even more enjoyable and absolutely valuable game!