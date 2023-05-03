On the occasion of the entry of Chivalry 2 in the PlayStation Plus catalog of free PS5 and PS4 games for May 2023, the developers of Torn Banner Studios have published a massive update for all platforms, entitled Raiding Party, which introduces many interesting innovations, including one unpublished map and a cross party invite system.

The most interesting novelty is precisely that of the cross party, with players now able to add friends and invite them into the game regardless of even different platforms. The Chivalry 2 update also introduced The Sacking of Bridgetown map, a 64 player war camp with objective mode.

The has also been added heavy cavalry sword one-handed, characterized by slow but powerful slashing and high reach. Furthermore, this weapon has a different moveset depending on whether you fight on the ground or on horseback. Among the novelties we also find the Pass for the “Raiding Party” campaign, with new challenges and cosmetic rewards to unlock.

Finally, the update introduces the limited time mode “Mounted Arena” which will be available from May 19 to June 4. These are 1v1 arena duels where players will compete on a steed equipped with random weapons.

As mentioned at the beginning, Chivalry 2 is one of the free PlayStation Plus Essential PS5 and PS4 games for the month of May 2023, which have been made available to all subscribers since yesterday.