We have seen Torn Banner Studios very involved in promoting their next Chivarly 2. The game that will take players into medieval battles is one of the most desired games due to the success of its first installment. Chivalry 2 has been describing a proposal that will bet on offering cross-platform play, with a pending beta for the current month of April, as well as improvements for the new generation of consoles. Now, Chivalry 2 presents his features in new trailers.

Far from delving into those trailers that exposed maps, the new trailers published in the Official Youtube Channel of Torn Banner Studios they have focused on introducing the Knights of Agatha and the Mason Order, like the two factions that will be in the game. Distinguished by their color, what is really tried is to move users to one or the other based on their philosophy.

Chivalry 2 is delayed to 2021, but will take advantage to add more content

We have the Knights of Agatha, They are identified by the blue and gold colors of their flag. A faction that identifies with protection, for justice. On the other hand, there is the Mason Order, with a flag dyed in red and black, it is an order that yearns for power and for this, it has added all the possible force to conquer the kingdom. The conflict arises as a consequence of the betrayal of the Mason Order, which is identified by the color red. Although everything may remain in that cliché of good and bad, it is just one more argument to give life to a multiplayer experience where there may be supporters of one order or another.

After 20 years of this betrayal, the fight is restarted by the alliance between the different families that make up the Knights of Agatha and by having found a candidate to lead them in the fight. A fight that will begin on June 8, 2021, but first you have to do a lot of tests.

FOR BLUE AND GOLD! The Knights of Agatha are fighting to reclaim the throne of their rightful ruler Argon II, after years of rule under the iron fist of the Mason Order.

FOR THE RED AND THE BLACK! The Mason Order, led by King Malric, seeks to rid the land of weakness in their quest to build a nation of strength and power.

And the first will take place between April 23 and 26, with this multiplayer test that will also test the cross-platform play functionalities. Beyond this, many are waiting to know more details about those improvements that will be delivered for the new generation to all users who own the game via update.

As we have commented, given the great information activity that Torn Banner Studios is having, we must continue waiting to know all the details of Chivarly 2 on its way to Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC.

