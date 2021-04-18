Among the games that are going to be protagonists in the coming weeks, we have the new multiplayer game from Torn Barnner Studios, Chivalry 2. A highly anticipated sequel that has been offering very interesting information in recent weeks, where many are waiting for the beta to be held between April 23 and 26. Before that, and to encourage participation, Chivalry 2 features a new trailer featuring the battle and a new map.

At its core, it is a trailer that reveals a new map, the Lionspire, featuring a spectacular coastal fortress. In addition, it serves to try to show that concept of a medieval battle game, where players face death in different scenarios. On this occasion, it is used to show a new one and motivate lovers of this saga to acquire the game to access the beta.

Witness the downfall of Lionspire (Team Objective Map) when Chivalry 2 launches on June 8, 2021. Console and PC digital pre-orders include guaranteed access to the Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Closed Beta.

The video has been published in the Official channel of Torn Banner Studios, offering information about the beta starting April 23 and will cover different tests. One of the most important it’s the cross-play test that will allow users of Xbox and Playstation consoles to fight against those of PC. A beta that will last three days, which should be enough to check the stress of the servers and the correct operation of this highly demanded option.

For the rest, Chivalry 2 continues to be a very interesting game. Backed by its first installment, a community passionate about medieval fighting, have had to overcome the competition that other games suppose. Both for the long-lived For Honor, which is still there with events and visual improvements, and for the, still in Early Access, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, whose main mode is the story mode.

Return to the ultimate medieval battlefield.

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person battle game inspired by medieval-style movies. Players launch into battle in iconic situations from this era: swordsman engagements, flaming arrow storms, massive castle sieges, and much more. ● Go into battle with your friends from any platform with crossover play!

● Charge into stunning cinematic battles inspired by medieval action movies

● Enjoy large-scale conflicts in massive medieval settings, from tournament zones to full-scale castle sieges

● Choose your play style with 4 classes and 12 subclasses, each with their own unique weapons and abilities

● and much more!

With the Chivarly 2 release date set to June 8, there is still plenty of time to discover more information. The delay that this game suffered was not in vain, because the promise that it will come with more content, may be enough to make it worth it if the game delivers what it should be.

