Chivalry 2 launches on 8th June 2021, developer Torn Banner Studios has announced.

That’s for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The PC version is exclusive to the Epic Games Store. After a year, it’ll launch on Steam.

A closed beta, which features cross-platform play with consoles, is planned for 26-29th March. You have to pre-purchase on PC to guarantee access. The release date announcement trailer is below:

Chivalry 2 is the hotly anticipated follow to 2012’s popular large-scale medieval combat game Chivalry. Battles are twice as big now with 64 players.