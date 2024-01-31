The actress, who played the role in the first West Side Story, was 91 years old. Chita Rivera passed away suddenly. The world of cinema is mourning his passing

The world of international cinema is in mourning for the passing of Chita Rivera. The actress was 91 years old and he had been working for some time, between theater and the big screen. We remember her in particular for her participation in the first one West Side Story, where she played Anita. She could dance, sing and act.

The actress was one of the most famous Broadway stars Of all times. She knew how to dance, sing and act, skills that allowed her to play the role of Anita in the first version of the very famous musical West Side Story.

Thanks to his incredible skills, he had won a Tony Awards (Broadway Theatre's Oscars) for Kiss of a Spider Woman and The Rink. But not only that: later, in 2018, she won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For six decades she was a hit on Broadway and in the West End. Her father was Puerto Rican, while her mother was of Irish and Scottish descent. She had attended many theater performances in London and New York.

In addition to being Anita in the first West Side Story in 1957, she was Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie in 1960, Velma Kelly in Chicago in 1975 and the protagonist of Kiss of the Spider Woman. In 1986 she had to stop working career due to an accidentlater managing to recover, although not completely.

Goodbye to Chita Rivera: the announcement of her passing was made by the daughter of the famous actress

The West Side Story actress' passing was announced by her daughter, Lisa Mordente. Out of respect for the privacy of her mother, who was 91 years old, she did not want to add further details about what happened.

In 2009, President Barak Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom. This is the highest civilian honor one can receive in the United States of America. The then Stars and Stripes president welcomed the actress to the White House, in a refined ceremony to award the award.