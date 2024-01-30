DThe American actress, singer and dancer Chita Rivera is dead. The star of musicals such as “West Side Story”, “Chicago” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” was 91 years old, as spokeswoman Merle Frimark announced on Tuesday (local time). According to her daughter Lisa Mordente, Rivera died “peacefully” in New York after a short illness.

In her decades-long career, Rivera appeared in numerous stage productions around the world. She celebrated her breakthrough in 1957 in Leonard Bernstein's “West Side Story” in her role as Anita. In the Broadway production of the musical “Chicago” (1975) she took on the role of Velma Kelly.

Rivera won the coveted Tony Award in 1984 for her starring role in the musical The Rink. She received her second Tony trophy in 1993 as the lead actress in the musical “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” In 2018, Rivera received an honorary lifetime achievement award at the Tony Awards.

Alongside stars such as actress Elizabeth Taylor and musician Paul Simon, Rivera was honored with the honorary award from the Kennedy Cultural Center in Washington in 2002. In 2009, she was one of the recipients of the Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian honor. Rivera accepted the award from then US President Barack Obama at the White House. In the cinema, the actress appeared in films such as “Sweet Charity” (1969), “Chicago” (2002) and “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (2021).