Representative of the approximately two million Americans Based in Mexico, Larry Rubin told me this Monday (El asalto… de MILENIO TV) that 556 of his countrymen, mostly tourists, are missing; that the greatest area of ​​risk is in the north (of 170 their traces were lost in Tamaulipas), and that only last year 70 more were killed.

On February 25, in the vicinity of China, Nuevo León, the statistic increased with the virtual evaporation of three women from Peñitas, Texas: the sisters Marina and Maritza Pérez Ríos and their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes.

A week later there was a shooting attack, the murder of two and the kidnapping of the four African-Americans in matamoros: Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown died, Letavia Lateefa and Eric James Williams survived.

Eight days ago, six Mexican women, almost all of them in their twenties, disappeared when they were traveling from Celaya to Santa Rosa de Lima: Paulina Berenice Reséndiz Martínez, Mariana Gutiérrez Guzmán, Yoselin Daniela Zamorano Macías, Sandra Daniela Paredes González, Rosa María Pérez Ayala and Gabriela Barbosa Ruiz.

Regardless of origins and nationalities: 13 victims in 15 days in three entities for venturing into towns and roads where crime is rampant, which explains the alerts from the Biden government warning its population of the palpable insecurity that deprives large regions of Mexico.

Despite data such as those referred to, President López Obrador boasted this Monday:

“Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no problem to travel through Mexico safely. That the citizens know Americans and our countrymen who are there know it, of course. They are well informed.”

Lie.

How many Mexicans or Americans have been shot at, kidnapped or disappeared while traveling on gringo highways?

“The alerts say that you can only travel to Campeche and Yucatan,” he lied again.

“If it were like that, they wouldn’t be traveling so many Americans to live in Mexico City and the whole country”, he argued, and asked himself: “Why this paranoia? This is a campaign against Mexico by conservative politicians in the United States, who do not want the country to continue transforming…”.

Certainly not. Claim that Mexico “it is safer than USA it is mere hilarious bravado.

If one of the most serious crimes, homicide, is considered as a reference, it is fun to imagine what the government and society of that country will think of the presidential fallacy:

In 2022 there were 30,968 murders in Mexico and 20,200 in the United States.

And ouch!: considering the number of inhabitants, here 23.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants are committed, while there are 6.01 per 100,000.

Hence the ridiculousness of the jingoistic little war of declarations due to the well-founded concern of USA in the face of insecurity in Mexico.

Denying reality is exposing yourself to public shame in both nations and more than fair discrediting the vaunted fourth transformation…

