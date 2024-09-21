Great start for Amadeus today on Nove. The former artistic director of the Sanremo Festival debuts on Sunday 22 September in the access with the game show ‘I wonder who it is’ (Endemo/ Shine Italy). “Sunday is an important day to start because it’s Fabio Fazio’s day – observes Amadeus – but Sunday is a holiday and I wanted to start not on Monday but on Sunday”.

From ‘Soliti ignoti’ to ‘Chissà chi è’: what changes

The game show is based on ‘Identity’, a very successful American format in which a pair of contestants must correctly match the eight identities on the stage to the eight activities proposed on the board, to try to win the prize pool of 200 thousand euros and guess in the final game which of the eight identities is actually a relative of the ‘mystery relative’. Amadeus has already hosted it from 2017 to 2023 on Rai (while previously the hosting had been entrusted to Fabrizio Frizzi) with the name ‘I soliti ignoti’ but with the move to Nove, he is keen to specify, only the title changes, which becomes ‘Chissà chi è’.

“On September 22, ‘Chissà chi è’ begins on Nove: a game that you all know, only the title changes – he explained on Instagram – and that I have hosted for many years: the one in which you have to guess the jobs and then figure out which of them is the mysterious relative”. And even the program’s advertising pushes precisely on this: “New identities, but the game doesn’t change!”. “The game doesn’t change, only the name changes”, Amadeus repeats in the commercial for Nove.

When and where to watch the TV game

The program will be broadcast every evening at 8.30pm on channel Nove, starting today, Sunday 22 September.