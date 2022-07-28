After months of uncertainty, Guatemalan authorities found the bodies of Joselin Paola Chacon and Nelson Estiven Villa Toro, a couple of clowns, who were reported missing since the beginning of May of the present year.

According to reports from the Institute of Forensic Sciences, both they were strangled and tortured to later be buried in a clandestine cemetery in the town known as Luz de Cristo Bollo Lobos

They were last seen alive on May 9, when they went out to work, as usual, in the streets or at events where they were hired by some families. After 52 days of searching, forensic officials They found the lifeless remains of the couple wrapped in nylon six meters below ground.

The fire department was faced with a macabre scene straight out of the best horror stories: the mass grave was filled with colorful clown face paint, shoes, clothes and accessories; as well as work elements with which the couple put together the respective shows.

“We join the pain of their relatives, God give them strength, unity and resignation in these moments of mourning “, communicated the Association of Clowns and Comedians of Guatemala (APCG).

The victims leave behind three children, who have been in the care of Victoria de los Ángeles Lobo, maternal grandmother of the minors.

So far, no hypothesis has been made by the criminalistics body, that of an accurate verdict of who or who could be responsible for the crime, so the fact is news in development.

However, records report that Villatoro was detained in a penitentiary institute years ago allegedly for having links with the gang ‘Mara 18’one of the organizations with the most presence in the area.

Thus, it is speculated that the double homicide had to do with a reckoning.

Elements of the rescue brigade @BVolunteersGT They carried out several excavations in the Luz de Cristo Villa Lobos II settlement, zone 12 of Villa Nueva, locating 2 bodies in a state of decomposition buried at a depth of about 6 meters. pic.twitter.com/z8MFiwED5C — Volunteer Firefighters (@BVoluntariosGT) July 1, 2022

