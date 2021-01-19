ABU DHABI (Al Ittihad) – Abu Dhabi will host the second major UFC matches this year tomorrow. The welterweight stars Michael Chisa and Neil Magne enter the battlefield with three consecutive victories. The night of the fight will see: “Chisa vs. Magny”, ending the career. One consecutive win in the second three-way fights, Al-Nazzal Island from UFC.

For UFC fans in the region, the match today is of special importance to them, as Mounir Lazeez, the Tunisian athlete residing in the UAE, is preparing to show his skills to his fans in his main match, partner against Brazilian Warly Alves, to be the first Arab athlete to participate in a major match. Partner in UFC

Lazeez said, “I am very pleased to be back to participate in Al-Nazzal Island and are eager to present a distinguished performance in front of the audience, and it must be a good night. It’s great to show off my skills to my fans and fans at the famous Al Ittihad Arena. I anxiously await this important battle. Therefore, I invite everyone to quickly get tickets and be with me at this important moment. ”

He added: “Being a resident in the UAE facilitates many challenges, especially as I do not have to travel, which gives me an important advantage. In addition, I stand today on my land, among my fans, and I have not lost any contest in the past in any Arab country, so losing is not an option for me at all. ”

Meanwhile, the main fighting duo, Shisa and Magny, anxiously awaits the launch of the challenge to show off their skills to the crowd who are living special moments after Abu Dhabi and UFC provided them with the opportunity to attend live events again in a completely safe environment.

“I am returning to Abu Dhabi for the third time in 12 years, and this is my second participation in Al Nazzal Island,” said Chisa. On my last visit, I was a UFC analyst. I feel very happy to participate in the main fight, in a city that values ​​sports, where everything is characterized by a high level of organization. This confrontation is my first foreign competition, and I was struck by the level of interest everyone is showing in hosting us within the safe zone. ”

The fans of the UFC’s Al-Nazzal Island tripartite competitions are witnessing a carefully designed journey to ensure their health and safety, which includes obligating everyone to submit negative results for tests to detect the Covid-19 virus with a validity of no more than 48 hours, temperature checks, adherence to social distancing standards and wearing masks throughout Time alongside adherence to social distancing standards. The plan to ensure health and safety also includes the application of the latest technologies in the Etihad Arena, where the public will be able to order food and beverages from their seats through an innovative technology, while adopting electronic payment solutions exclusively, in a way that reduces the public’s need to move and ensures the health and safety of everyone.

On his part, Neil Magny said: “I am pleased that Abu Dhabi and UFC have succeeded in achieving this success while preserving the health and safety of everyone. It is great that we are showing our skills in front of the public again, and I am grateful for this opportunity to participate. Given that I participated in the last UFC fights in front of the public at the beginning of 2020, I am very excited to be able to participate in the first competition attended by the public in 2021, which prompts me to perform at a high level this year. ”