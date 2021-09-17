A citizen student from the Scientific Creativity Council has created a device to turn school or public libraries into smart, to help readers search for the books they need.

The student, Ali Humaid Al-Loghani, told «Emirates Today» that the idea of ​​the smart library device provides a smart mechanism to shorten the time it takes to search for a book in libraries, by entering the code of the book to be searched for, in a specific program on the computer in the library, and then The place on the shelf above which the book is located is lit up in green.

He added, “When we visit the public library or the school library, we need a long time to search between the shelves to reach the book we are looking for, especially if the librarian is busy looking for some books for other people, and then I thought of designing a smart library,” explaining that “The way to use the library begins with searching for a book code on the site designated for monitoring books in the library, then writing the code on the device, and then lights up the place where the book is located. other.”

Al-Loughani stated that the device consists of LCD sensors, a keyboard, and signal receivers and their translation into light to locate the book on the shelf, in addition to the charging battery, connecting wires and lighting, indicating that a new feature can be added to the device, which is identifying the book by voice. With lighting, in addition to installing a robotic arm for each shelf in the library, to pull out the desired book and deliver it to the searcher easily.



