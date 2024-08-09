Orenburg court sentences chiropractor Skripnik to 1.5 years in prison

In Orenburg, a court sentenced chiropractor Petr Skripnik, who treated people with a hammer, to one and a half years in a general regime penal colony. This was reported by REN TV.

The chiropractor was also ordered to pay one million rubles in compensation for moral damages.

According to the investigation, Skripnik convinced patients that he was treating them with unique methods – hammer blows to the spine and bloodletting. At the same time, he claimed that he had a medical education, although he could not document this. As a result, the health of some patients worsened after visiting the convict.

Earlier it was reported that a chance encounter with a chiropractor on the street resulted in a 62-year-old Muscovite woman breaking her ribs.