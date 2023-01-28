In many countries chiropractic is part of regular medicine, but in the Netherlands the profession is still in the alternative corner. According to chiropractor Margreet Leemhuis (46), the government can save a lot of money if patients with back problems are immediately referred to her or colleagues: “Making an MRI scan is expensive and less useful than a thorough physical examination.”

