Chiropractic, also known as chiropractic, is a health discipline that focuses on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system, especially those related to the spine. Beyond its focus on body structure, this practice seeks to optimize overall health by ensuring proper functioning of the nervous system. With more than 125 years of history, chiropractic has evolved from an alternative philosophy to a practice integrated into healthcare systems in many countries. However, its development has not been without debates and controversies.

This article dives into the foundations, history, benefits, criticisms, and future perspectives of this practice that is increasingly attracting the attention of professionals and patients around the world.

The history of chiropractic

Chiropractic has its roots in the 19th century, a period characterized by the proliferation of new medical and therapeutic theories in response to the limitations of conventional medicine of the time. In 1895, Daniel David Palmer, a self-taught healer in Iowa, United States, performed what is considered the first documented chiropractic adjustment. Palmer treated Harvey Lillard, a janitor who was partially deaf. According to Palmer, manipulating a misaligned vertebra in Lillard’s cervical spine restored his hearing ability.

From this experience, Palmer developed his central theory: that many diseases are caused by spinal misalignments, which he called subluxations. According to Palmer, these subluxations disrupt the flow of vital energy and affect communication between the brain and body through the nervous system. Although these initial ideas were based more on philosophical concepts than on scientific evidence, they marked the beginning of a new discipline.









His son, Bartlett Joshua Palmer, played a crucial role in the expansion of chiropractic, transforming it into a formal profession with the founding of the Palmer School of Chiropractic in 1897. Throughout the 20th century, chiropractic gained recognition in the United States and other countries, facing skepticism from conventional medicine while adapting to more scientific standards.

Fundamentals and basic principles

Chiropractic is based on several fundamental principles:

The central role of the nervous system

The nervous system is the central axis of chiropractic. It controls and coordinates all functions of the human body, from movement to digestion. According to chiropractors, any interference in the nervous system, such as that caused by spinal misalignments, can result in organ dysfunction and disease.

Vertebral subluxations

The concept of subluxation is unique to chiropractic. It refers to imbalances or misalignments in the vertebrae that compromise the integrity of the joints and affect nerve function. Although traditional subluxations have been criticized for lack of conclusive evidence, modern chiropractic takes a broader approach, considering biomechanical and neurological factors.

innate healing

Chiropractic holds that the body has an innate ability to heal itself. The role of the chiropractor is to facilitate this process by restoring proper alignment and function to the musculoskeletal system.

Chiropractic techniques and methods

A chiropractic session typically begins with a detailed evaluation of the patient, which may include a medical history, physical examination, and, in some cases, imaging studies such as x-rays. Based on this evaluation, the chiropractor selects the most appropriate techniques for treatment.

chiropractic adjustments

Chiropractic adjustment, also called spinal manipulation, is the most common and distinctive technique. It consists of applying a controlled and precise force to a specific joint with the aim of improving its mobility and relieving pressure on the nerves.

Complementary therapies

In addition to adjustments, chiropractors may use other therapies, such as:

• Therapeutic massages

• Stretches and rehabilitation exercises

• Application of cold or heat

• Advice on ergonomics and lifestyle

Benefits of chiropractic

1. Pain relief

Chiropractic is especially effective in managing back, neck, and joint pain. Scientific studies have shown that chiropractic adjustments can be as effective as other conventional treatments, such as physical therapy or medications, without the side effects associated with the latter.

2. Improved joint function

Adjustments can restore mobility to stiff or dysfunctional joints, benefiting both acutely injured patients and those with chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis.

3. Reduction of stress and migraines

By relieving muscle tension and improving circulation, chiropractic can also reduce the frequency and intensity of tension headaches and migraines.

4. Optimization of general well-being

Beyond treating specific ailments, many patients report an improvement in their quality of life, including increased energy, better posture, and fewer recurring illnesses.

Criticisms and controversies

Despite its benefits, chiropractic is not without criticism:

1. Traditional theories questioned: The concept of subluxations as a primary cause of disease has been rejected by many within the medical community, arguing that it lacks sufficient scientific support.

2. Associated risks: Although rare, cervical manipulation can be associated with serious complications, such as stroke. This has led to increased scrutiny regarding the safety of cervical adjustments.

3. Use in non-musculoskeletal conditions: Some chiropractors promote chiropractic as a treatment for systemic conditions such as asthma or allergies, which has drawn criticism within and outside the profession.

Regulation and professional training

In most countries, chiropractic is regulated as a healthcare profession. Chiropractors must complete specialized college programs, including advanced studies in anatomy, physiology, clinical diagnosis, and manipulative techniques. For example:

• In the United States, programs usually last four years after a previous university degree.

• In countries such as Mexico, Chile and Brazil, professional associations have been established to regulate the practice and guarantee quality standards.

Chiropractic in the current context

Today, chiropractic is increasingly integrated into multidisciplinary approaches to healthcare. Many hospitals and clinics collaborate with chiropractors to offer comprehensive care, especially in the treatment of chronic pain.

Additionally, growing interest in preventive medicine and non-invasive treatments has fueled the popularity of chiropractic, particularly among those seeking alternatives to medications or surgeries.

Future prospects

As research advances, chiropractic finds itself at a crossroads between tradition and science. Future studies could clarify the exact mechanisms behind its benefits, strengthening its integration into health systems.

On the other hand, public education about chiropractic will be key to demystifying the discipline and promoting its proper use.

Chiropractic is much more than just manual therapy; It is a holistic approach that seeks to balance the relationship between physical structure and overall well-being. Although it is not a universal solution for all health problems, its effectiveness in the treatment of musculoskeletal pain and its potential to improve quality of life make it a valuable tool in modern health care. The key is to educate yourself, consult qualified professionals, and consider chiropractic as part of a comprehensive approach to achieving a healthier life.