The successor to the Chiron will be more of the same: a V16 with 2,000 hp is already mentioned. Hallelujah!

In 2005 the Bugatti Veyron came on the market. We all knew then that it was a one-time exercise. A hypercar with amazing performance, yet as docile as a Volkswagen Golf. Because of all the environmental regulations, we also knew that this would be the beginning and the end of the hypercar from Molsheim.

Finally there came the Bugatti Chiron. An even faster and more luxurious hypercar. that car is now also at its end. So where are we now? Indeed: a successor.

Surprisingly, it will just come! This is what Achim Anscheidt says. If you don’t know Achim Anscheidt, we’d love to tell you about it. Achim is the one who signed the Bugatti Chiron successor.

Not many men can wear a bow tie without being ironic, but Achim wears it with appropriate bravura.

He worked for Bugatti for 19 years, now it’s time for the best man to become one step back to do. The Golf GTI and Porsche 911 driver will remain with Bugatti as an advisor to Mate Rimac.

Not entirely electric

The Bugatti Chiron successor will not be fully electric. Foreign. A brand like Rimac could make an electric Bugatti perfectly. Rimac makes several hypercars (such as the Rimac Nevera) that are faster than anything else on the planet. Why not combine that with the grandeur of a Bugatti badge? Bugatti will also have to work on the electric motor at some point.

However, the successor has been in development for a few years and they have already come a long way with the car. The design, by Achim, has been fixed for a while. The introduction of the Chiron successor is planned for 2024. It is known that it will be a plug-in hybrid.

All cars for which Achim was responsible in recent years.

Bugatti itself is still tight-lipped about the exact engine and its specification, but shortly after publishing this article in its original form, we received a visit from the well-known man in a raincoat. He had a postcard for us with the text that the new Bugatti Chiron, just like its predecessor, sticks to sixteen cylinders. Remarkably, it would be a V16 and not a W16, which would suggest a new engine. The number of horsepower is also not tender: 2,000 hp would be the issue.

Production Chiron successor will take a while

Even though Bugatti is hard at work for a Chiron successor, you still have to be patient. Although the unveiling is scheduled for 2024, production will not start until 2026.

It will be the last Bugatti designed under Achim Anscheidt’s direction. He’s responsible for a whole bunch of Bugattis. The first concepts are by Giorgeotto Giugiaro.

The original Veyron is a design by Joze Kabañ, but all variants on it were by Anscheidt. The Chiron and all derivatives were also drawn under the direction of Achim.

