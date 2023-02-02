It is also the most expensive ducktail of all time.

Developing a hypercar costs a lot of money, but once you have it, it is relatively easy to make variants of it. Which you can then ask for a huge amount of money. The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is the pinnacle.

The Chiron Profilée is in fact not much more than a Chiron Pur Sport with a ducktail. A kind of 911 GT3 Touring. Fair is fair: the ducktail looks good, but this version is not very special.

What makes the Chiron Profilée especially special is the print run. It was intended that several of them would be made, but in the end it did not happen. All 500 Chiron’s were already sold out, so there was no more room for the Profilée. That is why it has remained with this one copy.

The one and only Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned yesterday by RM Sotheby’s and this resulted in a record amount. The car was eventually hammered off for the sweet sum of € 9,792,500. This makes it the most expensive new car ever auctioned.

This record was until recently held by the very last LaFerrari Aperta, which went for €8.3 million. One difference was that the proceeds from that auction went to a good cause, namely Save the Children. The only charity of this auction is Bugatti itself.

The new owner must of course also pay tax on top of the amount of € 9.8 million. With that, the total will probably go towards € 12 million, and then the car is not even registered.

For this money, the owner has the fastest accelerating Chiron: 0 to 100 km/h is done in 2.3 seconds and you are at 200 km/h in 5.5 seconds. After 12.4 seconds there is 300 km / h on the counter. Although the question is of course whether you dare to go that fast in an idiotically expensive one-off.

