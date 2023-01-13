Chirico: “The left even denies the environmentalist cause”

“To attack Giorgia Meloni, the left is even ready to renounce the environmental cause”. Annalisa Chirico is back with her column on Affaritaliani.it and he does so with his usual pungent wit. The starting point for his analysis is the increase in the price price from the gas. An obvious increase, due to the government’s decision not to renew the cut on excise duties. A topic on which there has been much debate (and embroidered) so much so as to make it seem that the price increases were not of 18 cents a litreBut say 20-30surpassing the psychological threshold of two euros.

“Calm down – warns Chirico – because excise duties on gasoline are just a small thing compared to a real one hidden fee that is making Italians poor: inflation”. And it will appear on this – as they say – the ennoblement of Europe. A gigantic plan has been launched in the USA to sterilize the dear-prices, we are talking about some meetings in February. But the time for speeches is over.

By the way, for the Chirico the decision not to renew the discount on excise duties is an environmental intervention, in line with the green dictates of the European economy. So why the left, which should have issues relating to sustainability in its DNA, did not marry this battle, climbing the barricades? But you know, the Italian left is now in disarray and no longer knows where to turn. For example, when talking about spoils system: for years he has chosen to appoint trusted people in the ganglia of power. Today the Meloni government wants to do it and there is a cry of scandal? But where is the consistency? And then: the ECB is attacking the Meloni government (and therefore Italy) head-on and what is the left doing? It takes the side of Europe and against our country. Sensational own goal.

