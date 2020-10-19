Highlights: On Monday, Chirag immersed Ramvilas Paswan’s bone in the Kosi-Kamla River.

After bone immersion, Chirag Paswan attended a banquet organized in the village

Princess Devi, Ramvilas Paswan’s first wife was also present in the village

Princess Devi has given the blessing of victory to Chirag Paswan

Muneshwar kumar

Khagadia / Shaharbanni

Chirag Paswan’s stepmother Rajkumari Devi Khagadia lives in Shaharbanni, 30 km from the city. Princess Devi Ramvilas is Paswan’s first wife. Paswan had divorced her, but Princess Devi used to treat her as vermilion. Ramvilas Paswan had his shraddh in Shaharbhani on Monday. His only son Chirag Paswan also reached the village. Chirag and Rajkumari Devi did not talk before.

Chirag reached the village to pay obeisance to his father. A tribute meeting was organized outside the ancestral home of Ram Vilas Paswan. His wife Princess Devi was also present there. Chirag, after reaching there, took his blessing by touching his feet with the stepmother Princess Devi. But even today there was no talk of both. Chirag then reached the cell building in Paswan village. Where he had a feast with party leaders. During this time thousands of people were gathered there to get a glimpse of him.

Chirag Paswan’s super EXCLUSIVE interview: ‘One thing is certain that Nitish Kumar will not be CM after November 10’

When Navbharat Times.com team reached Ram Vilas Paswan’s house, his first wife Rajkumari Devi was sitting with some women inside. Seeing our team, the people of his house opened the door. She then agreed to do it with us. During the conversation, he said that now Chirag is our son. We will have to see him now.

Bihar Election: What is the atmosphere of the ancestral village of Ram Vilas Paswan, know who is in the mind of a woman to an elderly voter – Nitish or Chirag

Question: When did you last meet Ram Vilas Paswan?

answer: We went to Patna to meet my husband. Had an appointment but could not hear his voice.

Question: Will you still live in this house?

answer: Now let alone Kena (how to live) here. That means how will I be able to live here alone.

Question: Daughters come?

answer: Rajkumari Devi’s daughters live in Patna. At the same time, people take care of them. He said that the younger daughter had left from here 2 days ago.

Bihar Election: ‘Much development work has been done here, we will vote for Nitish only’

Question: Chirag came, did you meet?

answer: Princess Devi, yes. I met and hugged me too.

Question: For the first time Chirag is contesting in the absence of his father?

answer: We will give blessings here only on the condition that Hamro is now the same (one) son. While Papa, he did not see us. But now u dekhi chha hamra (meaning he is watching me now). We will listen to what he says, we will also listen to what he says.

Bihar elections: Chirag Paswan to return to NDA? Nandkishore Yadav said- ‘No comment’

Question: Earlier, did you talk to Chirag Paswan?

answer: It has not happened even today, only an appointment has taken place. He did not say anything and just prostrated by touching his feet, then left.

Question: What will Chirag say to Paswan?

answer: Will win If you remember us, you will win one by one.

Karpoori Thakur – Get jeep hungry, Lalu – My jeep does not have oil, there are two CMs, why not buy a car?

Question: Some memories related to Ram Vilas Paswan?

answer: Princess Devi said that he took us to Patna after becoming MLA for the first time. When we became MP from Hajipur, we used to live in Patna. When he became a second time, he got away from us. When he went away, we also stopped talking.

Question: Did Ramvilas Paswan visit your daughters?

answer: Yes, he used to come to both daughters here and there all day. He used to roam everywhere even after coming to the village. They knew the condition of the village people.