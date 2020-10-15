Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi coalition should play religion – Chirag

Patna

The LJP’s JDU and BJP came into the fray after splitting from the NDA in Bihar assembly elections. LJP Chief Chirag Paswan has now retaliated after the continuous attacks. Chirag Paswan said in a statement I have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should follow coalition religion. Because of me, he should not get into any religious dilemma. Feel free to say whatever you want to say against me to please Nitish Kumar.

Alejp chief Chirag Paswan attacked both the BJP and Nitish Kumar through tweets. In a series of consecutive tweets, Chirag termed the attacks on him as an attempt to appease JDU chief Nitish. At the same time, it also reminded the BJP once again that the LJP alliance will follow the dignity of religion and will not let PM Modi come down on its own.

‘I can never forget what PM Modi did’

Earlier Chirag surrounded CM Nitish through several tweets. He wrote that the venerable Nitish Kumar has kept the full thrust of publicity in showing distance between me and the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister, who specializes in the policy of divide and rule, is trying to make a distance between me and the BJP every day. I do not have to demonstrate how the relationship between me and the Prime Minister is. I can never forget the things he did for me from the time Papa was in the hospital to his last visit.

Chirag Paswan has also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by tweeting along with a ‘strategic attack’ on the BJP. He has directly accused Nitish Kumar of making a distance between BJP and LJP.

In his tweet, Chirag has said, ‘Regarding the attacks being made on him during the election campaign,’ Respected Nitish Kumar ji has kept the entire thrust of campaigning visible between me and the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister, who specializes in the policy of divide and rule, is trying to make a distance between me and the BJP every day.

JDU counterattack on lamp, asked – what changed after four months?

Direct target on CM Nitish

Earlier Chirag surrounded CM Nitish through several tweets. Chirag wrote that Nitish Kumar ji should thank the BJP colleagues that despite being so angry against the Chief Minister, he is doing coalition dharma and every day he gives certificate to Nitish Kumar ji that he is not with Chirag.