Highlights: … So Chirag Paswan is not getting respect in NDA?

There is no talk with constituents on seat sharing

LJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on 3 October

Before that, Chirag raised questions on Nitish’s seven determination.

Patna

Everything is not going well in Bihar NDA. The last time before the election is the LJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday. Before that, LJP supremo Chirag Paswan has challenged Nitish Kumar. Chirag has hit Nitish’s dream this time. He has questioned the seven determinations. Also, there is talk of corruption in this scheme.

Chirag Paswan’s big statement has come amidst screws over the seat in NDM. Chirag Paswan has said that the next government will implement Bihar First, Bihari First Vision document. Also, seven determinations are not considered as LJP. All the functions of the seven determinations remain incomplete. Neither payment has been made. Seven is a box of corruption.

Lamp in the mood of cross

Actually, JDU Chirag in NDA is not giving expression to Paswan. The BJP is willing to give its share of seats to the LJP. But Chirag’s demand is big. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU is not ready to bow down to Chirag’s pressure politics. In such a situation, Chirag has also decided that now there will be a fight with Nitish Kumar. Navbharat Times.com earlier hinted at Chirag’s attitude as to why Chirag is angry.

Chirag wants from the beginning to have a common minimum program of the NDA, which includes the key agendas of all parties. Chirag was demanding to include Bihar First, Bihari First Vision document in this agenda. But none of the NDA leaders even talked to him. Chirag had announced in an interview recently that he sought time to meet Nitish Kumar but did not get time.

I also met Amit Shah

BJP is trying till the last moment that LJP stays in NDA. Chirag Paswan also met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi. There was also a discussion on seat sharing. According to sources, it is reported that the BJP is willing to give 23 to 25 seats from its share. But Chirag is adamant on his demand. At the same time, JDU has put BJP in the court on the demand of LJP.

Seven is definitely a dream

The seven definitions are the dream project of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He made it a major issue in the 2015 assembly elections. After announcing the Bihar election dates, he had said to the media that next time if we get a chance, we will put seven sureties-2 in front of people. Nitish Kumar mentions this in every of his election meetings. Chirag has questioned the same.