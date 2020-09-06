Highlights: Chirag Paswan accused Nitish Kumar of not fulfilling the earlier promises made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Not only the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, but also the killing of any person of any class, drastic steps need to be taken in this direction: Chirag

The Lok Janshakti Party / LJP is holding an important meeting with its Bihar leaders on Monday to decide whether to contest the upcoming state assembly elections against the JDU (JDU). In recent times, relations between the two ruling parties of the ruling NDA in Bihar have deteriorated. A day before the meeting, LJP President Chirag Paswan again hit out at the JDU President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) for giving government jobs to the families of the slaves and scheduled tribe communities. Their verdict is ‘nothing but election declaration’.

In a letter to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Chirag Paswan accused Nitish Kumar of not fulfilling the promises made earlier to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Chirag Paswan has said that the SC, ST society said that the government had not fulfilled the promise of giving three dismantled land before it, which frustrated the SC and ST society. Murder is a crime and the fear of criminals should be of justice process so as to avoid heinous crime like murder.

Need to take steps to ensure that no person of any class is killed: Chirag

Chirag Paswan has told Nitish that not only the Scheduled Castes, Tribes, but also any person of any class should be killed, it also needs to take drastic steps in this direction. All the SC-ST community murder cases pending in the court in the last 15 years should be submitted to the fast track court. The Lok Janshakti Party agrees with both these demands. LJP’s demand for this demand will increase the trust of the entire Bihari on the government, otherwise the public will consider it only as an election announcement.

LJP wants to adopt 2005 formula!

LJP and JDU have been targeting each other for the past few months. Sources said the LJP has an option to remain a part of the BJP-led NDA at the center but contested elections in the state. Whereas they did not field candidates against BJP. Actually LJP contested against RJD in the February 2005 assembly elections in Bihar. While both regional parties were part of the Congress-led UPA government at the Center. The LJP then fielded candidates against the RJD while maintaining its alliance with the Congress.