Highlights: JDU-LJP joining NDA alliance did not stop fighting

Chirag Paswan raised questions on Nitish Kumar’s ‘Seven Determinations’ program

Now the Chief Minister of Bihar announced the seven decisions Part-2

Election dates announced in Bihar, elections to be held in three phases, results will come on November 10

Patna

Election summer in Bihar (Bihar Elections Date Announced) has been announced, with which all political parties are engaged in strategic preparations. However, the two partners in the ruling NDA, JDU and LJP, are not taking the name of the tussle. Chirag Paswan, the head of the Lok Janshakti Party, is seen to be constantly surrounded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Not only this, his party is also preparing to field candidates against JDU. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar is also seen in the mood across. This is the reason why the Chief Minister (Chirag Paswan Vs Nitish kumar) has announced its part-two despite Chirag Paswan being questioned on the state government’s ‘seven-point’ program.

Chirag had said that the government program of the Seven Definitive Grand Alliance

LJP President Chirag Paswan has questioned the decisions of CM Nitish Kumar on several fronts. He alleges that the government has no communication with LJP workers. Not only this, Chirag Paswan said that Nitish government has moved ahead on the schemes taken under the seven decisions. Nitish Kumar was included in the agenda of his work with the support of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress during the Grand Alliance government. There is no thinking of Lok Janshakti Party or Bharatiya Janata Party in this.

Also read: – One hour more voting, corona patients will also be able to put those 5 things which will be first time in Bihar election



Chirag demanded a minimum common program

Not only this, Chirag even went as far as to question the ‘Seven Determinants’ program and said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should not go ahead with the program prepared with the support of RJD and Congress. He had also said that BJP-JDU-LJP has a joint government in Bihar, so a minimum common program is necessary. It has been a consistent tradition that when a common government is formed, then a minimum common program is fixed for it. On the other hand, despite the questions raised by Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar has announced to carry forward the ‘Saat Nischay’ program.

Nitish Kumar announced the seven determination part-2

After the announcement of election dates in Bihar, Nitish Kumar said on Friday that it will be the people of Bihar who will decide who will form the next government. If the public gets the trust, then in the next term we will complete the remaining work. The Chief Minister said that we have done the work of fulfilling the promises made to the people and the schemes we started. No work is pending under the seven definitions. If the public gives a chance again, next time we will bring seven surety-2 and work to complete it.

EXCLUSIVE: Firebrand Giriraj Singh’s first interview in Bihar assembly election 2020

A look at seven decided-two programs

1. Able Bihar self-supporting Bihar

2. Progress of Yuva Shakti Bihar: Mega skill centers will be built in every district.

3. Strong woman able woman: Under this, the state government will give 25 thousand to the girl who passes the inter and ₹ 50000 to the girl who graduated.

4. Healthy Village: Prosperous Village: In this, street lights will be installed in every village and the village will be made dirt free, animal farmers will be helped.

5. Construction of shelter sites: In every city, shelter sites will be made for the elderly, multi-storey houses will be built for the urban poor. Electric corpse will be built in every city.

6. Sulabh Contact Path: New roads will be built, flyovers will be constructed where needed.

7. Health facility for all: The system of health facility for people of Bihar as well as animals in Bihar will be made available everywhere in Bihar

bihar poll 2020 schedule: Do not waste your mind, know here the complete schedule of Bihar assembly elections in easy words

What will be the decision of LJP on Nitish’s decision?

With the announcement of seven program-two programs, Nitish Kumar has made the strategy clear. It is now to see what strategy LJP chief Chirag Paswan adopts next? Will the party remain in alliance with the rebellious strife, or can it take a big decision. Also, what will be the BJP’s stand in the face of the continuing turmoil in LJP and JDU? For now, it can be clear in the coming days only.