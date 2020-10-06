new Delhi: Chirag Paswan’s party LJP separated itself from NDA in Bihar, but now it seems that this decision is going to be overwhelming for them. According to sources, Chirag Paswan’s attitude is very upset with the BJP’s big leaders. BJP has clearly told the LJP that they should not use the picture of PM Narendra Modi in the election campaign.

According to the information, the BJP does not agree with the attitude of the LJP in which NDA is said to be at the center and separate in Bihar. According to sources, the BJP will clear the situation on Chirag and LJP in Patna from its side.

According to BJP sources, he did not agree with the offer made by BJP to LJP. After this, the LJP decided to contest separate elections. BJP’s press conference is going to be held in Patna today, in which BJP will clarify the situation regarding LJP.

Chirag said – public does not want to see Nitish Kumar as CM

Chirag Paswan said that the people of Bihar do not want to see Nitish Kumar as CM anymore. He said that the anti-incumbency wave created during the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar is bigger than the wave created in 2005 under the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD.

Chirag said that his party has come out of the ruling coalition in the state so that they do not ‘regret’ anything later about staying in the current alliance.