new Delhi: LJP President Chirag Paswan has again targeted CM Nitish Kumar after announcing his separation from the NDA before the Bihar elections. While intensifying his attack, Chirag said that Nitish Kumar could not live up to the expectations of the people of Bihar. Not only this, he appealed to the people not to vote for JDU.

The letter claims not to give up under any circumstances. With this, it has been said that a single vote given to the JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow.

Chirag in his open letter, while talking about ‘Bihar First-Bihari First’ will not fade away, wrote, “I am part of Papa, I will never give up on circumstances nor at any cost” Bihar First-Bihari First “I will let the thinking of me disappear.”

The LJP President, in a letter, while correcting his decision to quit the NDA, wrote that this decision has been taken not to rule Bihar, but to be proud. He further wrote, “Papa has always told me that don’t ever be afraid to walk alone, if the way and purpose is right, then millions of people will come with you. With the blessings of father and mother, all of you have a long way to go. And experience. “

He further wrote in the letter, “This is a very important moment in the history of the state of Bihar. There is a question of the death of 12 crore Biharis, because now we have no more time to lose.”

JDU is targeted again through this letter. He wrote to the people warning, “A single vote given to a JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow.” He claimed that the path of LJP is not easy, but we will fight and win also. At the end of the letter, he has appealed to his workers to gather with full force and win the candidate of LJP.

Bihar election: Mukesh Sahni’s talks with this party final, can announce alliance today