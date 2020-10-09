Patna: LJP President Chirag Paswan wrote a letter to BJP President JP Nadda on 24 September. It was said in the letter that there is anger among the people of Bihar about Nitish Kumar and this thing has also come out in the survey of BJP. It was also said that when BJP has become Chief Minister in many states, what is the reason that it was not made in Bihar?

Along with this, many reasons have been told of displeasure with Nitish Kumar. At the time of Ram Vilas Paswan’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha, there is a mention of Nitish Kumar coming in with him. Along with this, it was also written that when it came to the inclusion of the LJP minister in the government, Nitish had said that you people should not get caught in the brahmin-Thakur affair, tell someone about the family. It was also said in the letter that if elections were held under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the NDA would be defeated, so the BJP should field its chief ministerial candidate.

Chirag Paswan also claimed in his letter that many BJP leaders are unhappy with the functioning of Nitish Kumar and said that while the popularity of PM Narendra Modi is increasing, the Chief Minister is decreasing. JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh declined to comment on the case. A senior party leader said that he will give a detailed reply in a day or two.

Sources in the LJP said that the reason for releasing the letter in the media is to explain the reasons for the party’s withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar and the decision to contest 143 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has said that it will contest the seats where JDU candidates will stand but will not field its candidates against BJP.

Raising the issue of “insult” to his father on behalf of Nitish Kumar Kumar, Chirag Paswan claimed that last year he refused to support his Rajya Sabha candidature, after which Ram Vilas Paswan asked him to convince the chief minister. Was obliged to meet. He said, “LJP leaders are hurt and angry by the manner in which the Chief Minister insulted our party’s founder Ram Vilas Paswan.”

Nitish Kumar did something like this, remembering Ram Vilas Paswan, said – our relationship was very old