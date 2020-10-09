new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the body of the late Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his Delhi residence. For the last glimpse of the late leader, his body has been kept at 12 Janpath. PM Modi asked the family to be patient in this hour of grief.

Prime Minister Modi also consented to Chirag Paswan, the wife and son of Ram Vilas Paswan and the president of Lok Janshakti Party. During this time, when PM Modi started offering flowers on the dead body of the deceased leader, then Chirag Paswan’s eyes were splintered. He started crying bitterly. The grief of the father’s departure was flowing from his eyes as tears. In this hour of grief, PM Modi started to console Chirag Paswan by being extremely inconsolable and crying. They kept stroking Chirag’s back until Chirag took care of himself.

The funeral will be held on October 10

Please tell that Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday after a long illness. The dead body of the deceased leader will be taken to Patna after noon and will be kept in the party office of the Lok Janshakti for final darshan. Ram Vilas Paswan will be cremated in Patna on Saturday, 10 October.

Been sick for a long time

Ram Vilas Paswan handled the Ministry of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution in the Modi Cabinet. He was running ill for a long time. There was a steady decline in his health. His health had worsened since August 24. He had to be hospitalized. His heart was also operated on 3 October in a private hospital in Delhi, but on Thursday 8 October, he lost the battle of life.

