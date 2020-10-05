New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan said on Monday that the anti-incumbency wave created during the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar was bigger than the wave created in 2005 under the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD. is.

Chirag said that his party has come out of the ruling coalition in the state so that they do not ‘regret’ anything later about staying in the current alliance.

He said that the people of Bihar have decided that they do not want to see Nitish Kumar once again. He alleged that the focus of JDU leader Kumar is to remain Chief Minister instead of working for the development of Bihar.

Paswan said a scathing attack on Kumar, saying that no work was done during Kumar’s long rule and that Bihar would actually get a ‘double engine’ government if the BJP-led government was formed after the assembly elections, which was often mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Huh.

What did Chirag Paswan say on the CM candidature?

Paswan denied his ambitions to become the Chief Minister himself during an interview, saying that his party wants the BJP to lead the government after the elections.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that in 2013 he had the option to choose between Modi and Kumar and chose Modi instead of Nitish. Significantly, Kumar’s party JDU left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after Modi was made the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Paswan said, “Ever since I first contested elections in 2014, I have been supportive of the Prime Minister, trusting him and admiring him. Nitish Kumar has been repeatedly turning around. He joined Lalu Prasad in 2017 and later entered the NDA. Instead of working for the development of the state, he kept thinking about how to save the chief minister’s chair. He said that he never believed in Kumar’s leadership.

Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of Bihar except for some time since 2005. He made Jitan Ram Manjhi the chief minister for some time after JDU’s poor performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Before 2005, RJD was ruled in Bihar for 15 years.

Significantly, the Lok Janshakti Party on Sunday announced its decision to leave the NDA in Bihar and said that it cannot accept Kumar’s leadership. The NDA’s main party BJP has already declared Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate on behalf of the alliance.

LJP chief Chirag Paswan said that his party decided to come out of the NDA not because of differences over seat sharing but only in view of the fact that Nitish Kumar has in his agenda of future government his’ first Bihar, The idea of ​​’Bihari’ earlier did not give place.

Paswan said that Kumar had prepared a ‘seven-point’ agenda during the alliance with the RJD and the Congress in 2015 and now he has announced that if the ruling coalition comes to power again, he will follow the same agenda.

He said, “I want my agenda to be included in the work of the government.” His decision did not leave any room for my party. Since then I decided that I do not want to see him again as Chief Minister.

He said, “Nothing has been gained from his agenda during the last 15 years of his reign. I would have regretted this if he had again become the Chief Minister of my state for the next five years because of me. I used to regret the whole of my life that because of me my state would have to face five years and everything. ”

Elections are to be held in three phases in Bihar. Polling will be held on October 28 for the first phase, November 3 for the second phase and November 7 for the third phase. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

Chirag attacked CM Nitish, said – a single vote given to JDU will force to flee tomorrow.