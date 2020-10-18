Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan has said that if the BJP leader and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi can speak against me to satisfy Nitish Kumar. But he advised the leaders to use the right words. Chirag said this after a statement by BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah had said on Chirag’s statement ‘Hanuman of Modi’ that the LJP president should not be under any illusion.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chirag Paswan said that Nitish Kumar has wasted most of his time in showing the same thing that there is a split between BJP and LJP, they are divided. The Chief Minister has fielded all the big leaders of BJP to speak against me. I just want to say that they are all free to speak against me. Chirag also said that to satisfy Nitish Kumar, if the Prime Minister also wants to speak against me, he can speak.

Nitish Kumar ji should thank the colleagues of the BJP that despite being so angry against the Chief Minister, they are doing coalition dharma and every day they give certificates to Nitish Kumar ji that he is not with Chirag. – Young Bihari Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) October 18, 2020

The LJP president also said that Nitish Kumar should thank the BJP that they are practicing coalition religion even after so much public outrage against the Chief Minister. Chirag tweeted, ‘Nitish Kumar ji should thank the BJP colleagues that he is doing coalition religion despite so much resentment against the Chief Minister and gives a certificate to Nitish Kumar ji every day that he is not with Chirag. ‘

Chirag once again mentioned meeting Prime Minister Modi in difficult times and thanked him. It also said that he inspired to bring ‘Bihar First and Bihari First’ vision document.

He said, ‘Prime Minister Modi is in my heart. PM was standing with me when my father was in ICU and I was alone. He gave so much respect to my father. Should i forget all this? He has given me affection like a son. This is my personal belief like religion.

Criticizing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan said that he is anti-youth and rejects young leaders. They have stopped thinking about policies. Chirag said that he himself started his political career as a youth activist during the JP movement but dismisses the youth as inexperienced. The LJP president said that we too know things and can think about the good of Bihar. The people of the state have already given them 15 years.