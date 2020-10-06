Patna: There is a different view of internal violence in Bihar elections. Be it the opposition Grand Alliance or the ruling NDA. Recently, in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party decided to contest elections alone. Party chief Chirag Paswan has been an attacker on Nitish Kumar. On one hand, BJP and JDU announced their seats, on the other hand Chirag tweeted that if his government is formed, he will investigate corruption in Nitish’s seven decision program.

Let me tell you that LJP is contesting against Nitish Kumar in Bihar but his friendship with BJP remains intact. Chirag Paswan recently tweeted that a single vote given to JDU in Bihar will push the state further. Chirag Paswan had demanded to make BJP’s chief minister in Bihar. However, Chirag may have split from NDA in the state at the moment, but his alliance remains intact at the center.



As soon as the next government is formed, all the culprits will be sent to jail after checking the corruption in the seven-decision scheme and the pending amount will be paid immediately so that the incomplete work can be completed. – Young Bihari Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) October 6, 2020

Chirag has been working on his ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ agenda for a long time and has already openly expressed his opinion about his differences with the Nitish Kumar-led government. However, he declined to comment on the claim that he has a secret agreement with the BJP to target the JD (U). He said that the BJP has to answer in this regard.

On the question how the LJP and BJP have relations after leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, Paswan said, ‘I have very cordial relations with the BJP. I have said that we have no bitterness with the BJP. The LJP president thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who took care of him when his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan have been in the hospital for weeks.

Paswan said that there has not been a single day when Modi has not inquired about his father’s health. He also praised BJP President JP Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Ram Vilas Paswan underwent a cardiac operation in a private hospital in the national capital. Chirag said that his party will remain a part of the BJP-led NDA at the center.

Chirag underlined his support for Modi’s leadership, saying that his party supported him during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when he was the Prime Ministerial candidate on behalf of the NDA while Nitish Kumar quit the alliance to protest his candidature. Had given.