Patna: In Bihar elections, BJP is strongly opposing its ally LJP at the Center. Today the BJP has even called the LJP up to ‘Vote Katwa’. The party said that LJP leaders are doing ‘politics of confusion’ in the election campaign by taking the names of senior BJP leaders.

Now LJP President Chirag Paswan has reacted to this. He said that I am Hanuman of Prime Minister Modi. I do not need his picture.

They said, “I am Hanuman of the Prime Minister.” They live in my heart. I can rip my heart out and I don’t have to put a picture of him. ”

BJP’s target on lamp

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Chirag Paswan has chosen his own path in Bihar and he is contesting elections by separating from us. He is trying to create confusion by taking the names of senior BJP leaders. This false rhetoric will not succeed. ”

Javadekar made it clear that there is no “B, C or D team” of BJP in Bihar elections. He said, “We have only one strong team and that is..BJP, JD (U), Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hum) and Vikas Insaan Party (VIP). Our coalition of four parties is fighting the NDA elections strongly. Three-fourths will win and we will defeat the unholy alliance of Congress, RJD and Male. ”

He said, “Chirag’s party will remain a vote-cut party. Will not be able to make much impact on elections. We want to make it clear that we have no relationship far and wide. We do not like the politics of illusion. ”

Let us know that LJP leader and Chirag Paswan has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while he continues to target Nitish Kumar. Because of this, there is a general discussion that there is internal nexus between BJP and LJP.

BJP general secretary and in-charge of Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav, also had to present a clarification in this regard by tweeting. He said, “Chirag Paswan wants to create confusion on the use of Prime Minister’s name. In the NDA in Bihar elections, the BJP-JD (U) -VIP and we are in alliance. We have neither alliance with LJP nor is it part of NDA in elections.

He tweeted, “Chirag should neither live in confusion, nor confuse nor spread illusion.” Yadav termed Chirag’s statements against Nitish Kumar as “extremely unfortunate” and reminded him That while in the NDA, he contested the Lok Sabha elections and became an MP.

He asked questioningly that in February, he was building a bridge in Delhi to praise the Bihar government but suddenly what happened in six months that he is now targeting the Bihar government.

He alleged, “Now (he) is doing politics of lies in personal self-interest!” Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). . The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

