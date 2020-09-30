Highlights: JDU has overthrown LJP in NDA

Chirag Paswan met Amit Shah on Thursday

41 seats are demanding in Bihar assembly elections

According to sources, BJP offered Chirag 23 seats of its share.

Patna

In NDA, there has been a consensus on seat-sharing in JDU and BJP. Now the screw is stuck with the choice seat. JDU also wants some urban seats. There is no official announcement regarding seats yet. BJP and JDU are moving towards finalizing the list of candidates. LJP’s Chirag Paswan’s demand is not yet considered. Chirag is seeking 40 seats in the NDA. Now Chirag Paswan expects only home minister Amit Shah. Only Amit Shah can interfere in this matter.

Top BJP leaders from Delhi to Patna in Bihar over seat sharing are doing a lot of work. On Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah met BJP President JP Nadda at his residence. On Thursday, Chirag Paswan has also met BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah. According to information received from sources, Chirag has informed Shah about his complaint letter against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He has also reiterated the demand for a respectable seat for his party in Bihar. According to LJP sources, BJP has no problem with LJP. In such a situation, the question is that if Amit Shah resolves this dispute, will the other allies of the alliance agree to accept it.

JDU Executive Chairman Ashok Chaudhary while talking to our associate newspaper Times of India said that there is no problem with seats in BJP and JDU. We will make all the things public in 1-2 days. There has been some problem with the demand of LJP chief.

Ashok Chaudhary also said that the BJP has to handle the LJP. The LJP’s alliance with the BJP will resolve the issue. At the same time, the seats of the BJP Election Working Committee have also met in Patna on Thursday. Other leaders including Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and deputy CM Sushil Modi attended the meeting. The seats on which there is no dispute in this meeting have been discussed.

At the same time, sources said that JDU and BJP have spoken on their share of seats. It has almost been agreed upon. Sources have also informed that 15 out of 243 seats still have some problem. At the same time, the BJP and JDU have agreed on 228 seats. In such a situation the BJP is willing to give 23 seats to the LJP. But Chirag Paswan is demanding 41 seats.